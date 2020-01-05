Letter: St. Louis doesn’t have formal segregation policy

Q: During yesterday's evening rush hour, there was yet another accident on I-64 (Highway 40) eastbound near the 170/Hanley/Big Bend area. Is MoDOT prepared to finally admit that this stretch if interstate is poorly designed and take some measures to correct it? Or should we just accept all of the accidents and congestion?
A: Without seeing the crash reports, it is hard to determine why a particular crash happened. We cannot design any roadway to be free-flowing at all times, and we have significantly more traffic using I-64 in both directions during the rush periods than we had before the I-64 project was completed. If you recall, the majority of the project was to improve the exits and replace many of the interstate bridges — remember Hampton and Oakland, for instance? We do continue to watch our roadways and look for locations that we can make further improvements with the resources that we have available.
Q: I was a little surprised that you answered that you had to see the accident report before evaluating I-64 (Highway 40) eastbound near Hanley. If there's nothing to be done because of space and money we should just admit it. Eastbound traffic from both Brentwood and Hanley are funneled onto a two-lane ramp where people have to merge, only to face another immediate merge from the exit lane onto I-64, where they have one more merge from that lane, which is exit-only to Big Bend. When traffic gets bad in the evening, people stop along the way to try and find opportunities to merge. When people pointed this out after the re-opening all we heard was the mantra "Use the jug handle," as if that would do any good. It never seems like MoDot even understands the problem. It's a mess.
A: Actually, the comment was that it was hard to determine the cause of a crash without the crash report. Driver distraction can be a large cause of crashes, especially in a congested area. We understand that a lot is going on at I-170, Hanley and Brentwood as drivers all try to merge onto I-64.