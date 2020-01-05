Letter: St. Louis doesn’t have formal segregation policy
0 comments

Letter: St. Louis doesn’t have formal segregation policy

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
Poor design or correctable?

Q: During yesterday's evening rush hour, there was yet another accident on I-64 (Highway 40) eastbound near the 170/Hanley/Big Bend area. Is MoDOT prepared to finally admit that this stretch if interstate is poorly designed and take some measures to correct it? Or should we just accept all of the accidents and congestion?

A: Without seeing the crash reports, it is hard to determine why a particular crash happened. We cannot design any roadway to be free-flowing at all times, and we have significantly more traffic using I-64 in both directions during the rush periods than we had before the I-64 project was completed. If you recall, the majority of the project was to improve the exits and replace many of the interstate bridges — remember Hampton and Oakland, for instance? We do continue to watch our roadways and look for locations that we can make further improvements with the resources that we have available.

Q: I was a little surprised that you answered that you had to see the accident report before evaluating I-64 (Highway 40) eastbound near Hanley. If there's nothing to be done because of space and money we should just admit it. Eastbound traffic from both Brentwood and Hanley are funneled onto a two-lane ramp where people have to merge, only to face another immediate merge from the exit lane onto I-64, where they have one more merge from that lane, which is exit-only to Big Bend. When traffic gets bad in the evening, people stop along the way to try and find opportunities to merge. When people pointed this out after the re-opening all we heard was the mantra "Use the jug handle," as if that would do any good. It never seems like MoDot even understands the problem. It's a mess.

A: Actually, the comment was that it was hard to determine the cause of a crash without the crash report. Driver distraction can be a large cause of crashes, especially in a congested area. We understand that a lot is going on at I-170, Hanley and Brentwood as drivers all try to merge onto I-64.

Regarding: “Effects of air pollution in St. Louis separate and unequal, study finds” (Jan 2.): This story leads with the accusation that St. Louis practices segregation. From the dictionary, segregation is “the enforced separation of different racial groups in a country, community, or establishment; an official policy of racial segregation.” The misuse of this word does our community a disservice, giving the impression to the world that St. Louis has not evolved at all in matters of race.

There was no use of segregation in the parts of the Washington University report quoted in the article, so I assume this is the belief of the reporter or simply a misuse of the word. Either way, St. Louis does not have a policy of segregation.

Keith Gosney • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports