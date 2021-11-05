Letter: St. Louis drivers should count to three at green lights

Regarding “ St. Louis police hope to stop traffic death spike with citywide enforcement effort ” (Oct. 25): The rampant speeding and running of red lights leaves St. Louis residents and visitors alike with the impression that St. Louis is a lawless place. Running red lights pales in comparison to the crime of carjacking, but fewer drivers are at risk of hijacking than getting injured or killed by speeding cars running through red lights.

Since 2005, I have been participating most Sunday evenings in a brief peace vigil on the steps of College Church on southwest corner of Grand and Lindell. I frequently see cars speeding and running lights at this intersection.

These violations seem to have peaked in the coronavirus era. My advice is: When you’re at a busy intersection in the city, count 1001, 1002, 1003 and then look both ways, and if on a left turn in a single lane on a green arrow, look to your right to make sure your didn’t irritate the driver behind you and he or she is whipping around to beat you out of the left-turn lane.