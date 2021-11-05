 Skip to main content
Letter: St. Louis drivers should count to three at green lights
Letter: St. Louis drivers should count to three at green lights

Signal shenanigans?

Q: I drove Gravois westbound from River Des Peres to Lindbergh last Friday a little after 7 a.m. I know you have signal synchronization problems in the city of St. Louis, but had no idea these problems are in St. Louis County, as well. Arriving at a red light at Mackenzie, I and the cars behind me were caught in a group of about 20 cars, 10 in each lane. When I drove through the green light, it prematurely turned yellow, leaving many cars waiting for another cycle. These signal shenanigans continued all the way to Lindbergh. It seems I should have had a better run down Gravois, which is supposed to be a major arterial road.

A: During the morning rush, most of the traffic is heading east (into the city), which means that traffic will get most of the signal time. That also means westbound traffic gets caught up as those arterial routes turn onto eastbound Gravois. Mackenzie and Route 21 have a lot of traffic in all directions that time of day, so they are timed to get that traffic through, which means they aren't working in coordination with other signals. We'll ask if the traffic team can make minor tweaks to help traffic flow better for westbound traffic that time of day.

Regarding “St. Louis police hope to stop traffic death spike with citywide enforcement effort” (Oct. 25): The rampant speeding and running of red lights leaves St. Louis residents and visitors alike with the impression that St. Louis is a lawless place. Running red lights pales in comparison to the crime of carjacking, but fewer drivers are at risk of hijacking than getting injured or killed by speeding cars running through red lights.

Since 2005, I have been participating most Sunday evenings in a brief peace vigil on the steps of College Church on southwest corner of Grand and Lindell. I frequently see cars speeding and running lights at this intersection.

These violations seem to have peaked in the coronavirus era. My advice is: When you’re at a busy intersection in the city, count 1001, 1002, 1003 and then look both ways, and if on a left turn in a single lane on a green arrow, look to your right to make sure your didn’t irritate the driver behind you and he or she is whipping around to beat you out of the left-turn lane.

Jim Adams • University City

