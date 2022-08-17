Letter: St. Louis fails its residents by not providing basic needs

Regarding “Schnucks, neighbors at odds over vagrancy, public urination near south St. Louis store” (Aug. 13): It is amusing to me that in every situation where St. Louis officials are called to task for not meeting basic standards of life within city limits (trash removal, police protection, road repair) they refuse to accept responsibility. The Schnucks on South Grand Boulevard is just another example.
Readers should compare that store to the Carondelet Park Schnucks, which doesn’t suffer from the same problems. Simply put, I believe the city has a leadership problem, and it didn’t start with Mayor Tishaura Jones. In my opinion, St. Louis is a disgrace.
Norel Pride • Belleville