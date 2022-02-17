Letter: St. Louis fans justified in heartbreak over Rams victory

Regarding “Rams, Kroenke bask in Super Bowl win over Bengals” (Feb. 15): I understand how all the St. Louis football fans feel as they see their former football team win the Super Bowl.

I am nearly 70 years old, and I grew up being a fan of the Los Angeles Rams until they moved to St. Louis in 1995. The Los Angeles Rams never won a National Football League championship or Super Bowl before they left for St. Louis. Then, shortly after the move, the Rams became a great team, made it to the Super Bowl and actually won. I remember then-Rams owner Georgia Frontiere holding the Super Bowl trophy and exclaiming the team never could have won the Super Bowl if the team had stayed in southern California. That was a painful comment for southern California Rams fans.

Now the shoe is on the other foot, and it is the fans of the St. Louis Rams who feel the pain. St. Louis fans supported the Rams as much as we had supported them for the preceding half century. While we are certainly happy to have our team back, we also understand how the people in St. Louis feel.

I hope that St. Louis is able to get another NFL franchise sooner than it took for us to get a team. I believe the fans of St. Louis certainly deserve that.

Jim De Bree • Valencia, Calif.