Letter: St. Louis is falling down in removal of hazardous trees

First, let me say that I love the city of St. Louis, my Carondelet neighborhood and all of our beautiful trees. But in my opinion, the city’s Forestry Division doesn’t take care of the trees they plant. I have tried contacting the Citizens’ Service Bureau, my alderman, and Forestry Commissioner Alan Jankowski, but all to no avail about one potentially hazardous tree. Recently, another large limb came crashing down.

This is a dangerous situation for pedestrians. What do we do when there is nowhere to turn? The Board of Alderman is in disarray and the Forestry Division is negligent. The Citizens’ Service Bureau is just a cog in the bureaucracy. All we want is for a tree, a city tree, to be taken down as promised. Is that too much to ask?