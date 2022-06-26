 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: St. Louis is falling down in removal of hazardous trees

  • 0
Steeple lost at Centenary Church of St. Louis

Dave Rolwes from Kirberg Company uses a shovel to put debris from the roof of the Centenary Church of St. Louis into a wheel barrel during a cleanup after an overnight storm took off the church's steeple on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Downtown. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

First, let me say that I love the city of St. Louis, my Carondelet neighborhood and all of our beautiful trees. But in my opinion, the city’s Forestry Division doesn’t take care of the trees they plant. I have tried contacting the Citizens’ Service Bureau, my alderman, and Forestry Commissioner Alan Jankowski, but all to no avail about one potentially hazardous tree. Recently, another large limb came crashing down.

This is a dangerous situation for pedestrians. What do we do when there is nowhere to turn? The Board of Alderman is in disarray and the Forestry Division is negligent. The Citizens’ Service Bureau is just a cog in the bureaucracy. All we want is for a tree, a city tree, to be taken down as promised. Is that too much to ask?

Douglas Russell • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News