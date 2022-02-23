Letter: St. Louis is still being forced to pay for a flawed trolley

Regarding “Bi-State board agrees to take over, restart Loop Trolley” (Feb. 19): Bi-State development has taken on the responsibility of running the “folly trolley” because St. Louis city and county can’t afford to pay back millions of dollars that the feds gave Joe Edwards toward his horrific vision for a trolley to his venues.

During the trolley’s construction, businesses were inaccessible and harmed. Testing the trolley tore mirrors off parked cars. During the design stage, rubber-tired trolleys should have been considered because they are less expensive, more expansive, and did not have to be retrofitted. Plans for the third trolley were bungled. Even after it started running, it could only generate 10% of projected revenue.

So Edwards’ vision only cost the U.S. taxpayers about $23 million dollars per mile, and now we will keep paying for it as if we were paying on a loan of a car we just wrecked.

Sal Easterley • St. Louis