 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: St. Louis leaders should learn chess strategy to succeed
0 comments

Letter: St. Louis leaders should learn chess strategy to succeed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2017 Chess Junior Nationals in St. Louis

International Master Awonder Liang considers his next move against fellow International Master Michael Brown (not pictured), of Trabuco Canyon, Calif. on Monday, July 17, 2017, in the final round of the 2017 Junior Chess Championships at the St. Louis Chess Club. Liang, of Madison, Wis., won the invitation-only tournament. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

In his Nov. 27 column, “Compromise is key for next mayor,” Antonio French describes the dysfunction that occurs when a city’s elected officials and administrators fail to work as a team for the benefit of the citizens. He stresses the need for the mayor, aldermen and other officials to compromise and take the longer view, surrendering some coveted individual power for the good of all.

As I read French’s column, I thought of the fascinating new TV series “The Queen’s Gambit.” It depicts a young woman who must tame her self-destructive impulses to become a chess master. Chess is a war game, one requiring strategy rather than undisciplined conflict. A chess master must understand the opponent, have an adaptable plan and see several moves ahead in order to win. Each chess piece has a purpose in reaching that goal.

That’s what our St. Louis leaders must do: Identify, understand and prioritize our challenges. They must develop a long-range plan and act together to win the war against forces that work to cripple our city. Each member of city government has a part to play.

Perhaps members of our government would benefit from taking lessons at the St. Louis Chess Club. There they would learn strategy and the need for all individuals to work toward a common goal. Then they could put the knowledge and discipline to work to create a dynamic plan so that all St. Louisans would be winners.

Liza Streett • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports