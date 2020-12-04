Letter: St. Louis leaders should learn chess strategy to succeed

In his Nov. 27 column, “Compromise is key for next mayor,” Antonio French describes the dysfunction that occurs when a city’s elected officials and administrators fail to work as a team for the benefit of the citizens. He stresses the need for the mayor, aldermen and other officials to compromise and take the longer view, surrendering some coveted individual power for the good of all.

As I read French’s column, I thought of the fascinating new TV series “The Queen’s Gambit.” It depicts a young woman who must tame her self-destructive impulses to become a chess master. Chess is a war game, one requiring strategy rather than undisciplined conflict. A chess master must understand the opponent, have an adaptable plan and see several moves ahead in order to win. Each chess piece has a purpose in reaching that goal.

That’s what our St. Louis leaders must do: Identify, understand and prioritize our challenges. They must develop a long-range plan and act together to win the war against forces that work to cripple our city. Each member of city government has a part to play.