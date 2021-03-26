 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: St. Louis libraries serve many of community’s needs
0 comments

Letter: St. Louis libraries serve many of community’s needs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis County Library reopens

Tables and chairs are stacked June 30, 2020, at St. Louis County Library, which reopened June 18 with limited services. 

 Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “St. Louis County Library announces its reopening day” (March 16): I would like to note that libraries — both county and city — have not really been totally closed; they have continued to serve their neighborhood communities. They have adopted curbside pick-up to provide library resources and more. Both St. Louis city and St. Louis County libraries have also partnered with community organizations to enable curbside pick-up of masks, meals, period supplies, diapers, and recently, gun locks. As a volunteer with Lock It for Love which provides the gun locks to the libraries, I am particularly appreciative of their support for safe firearm storage to reduce unintentional shootings involving children.

St. Louis should be proud that our libraries have such a broad view of their role serving their communities. Thank you to St Louis Public Library and St. Louis County Library.

Cathy Gilbert • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports