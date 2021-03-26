Letter: St. Louis libraries serve many of community’s needs

Regarding “St. Louis County Library announces its reopening day” (March 16): I would like to note that libraries — both county and city — have not really been totally closed; they have continued to serve their neighborhood communities. They have adopted curbside pick-up to provide library resources and more. Both St. Louis city and St. Louis County libraries have also partnered with community organizations to enable curbside pick-up of masks, meals, period supplies, diapers, and recently, gun locks. As a volunteer with Lock It for Love which provides the gun locks to the libraries, I am particularly appreciative of their support for safe firearm storage to reduce unintentional shootings involving children.