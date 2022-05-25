 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: St. Louis loses big city status without arts reviewing

  • 0
Powell Hall - Interior 2020.jpg

An interior view of Powell Hall during a 2020 performance by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

 Courtesy of SLSO

Regarding the letter “Post-Dispatch should keep its arts-reviewing tradition” (May 20): To read a metro daily newspaper is to know what kind of town you’re in. That’s what makes the Post-Dispatch’s decision to discontinue live theater and classical music reviews so profoundly disappointing. The newspaper’s new executive editor, Alan Achkar, cites lack of online readership. He’s a click counter. And while Achkar has pledged to change up arts coverage with more feature stories, nothing can replace a serious critical voice. Our “big city” newspaper is smaller now and, sadly, so is our city, in my opinion.

Sue Greenberg • Maplewood

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News