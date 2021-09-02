Letter: St. Louis might be more dangerous than Afghanistan

Regarding “Afghan military officer who trained in Fort Leonard Wood stuck in Kabul with wife and four kids” (Aug. 28): I found it ironic the placement in the newspaper of this story about a man who’s hoping to enlist the aid of Missouri friends to find safe passage out of Afghanistan for himself and his family. Near the article was the Law and Order column, which was full of unsavory tales of shootings, a machete attack and the hunt for perpetrators across the whole St. Louis region.