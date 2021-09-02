 Skip to main content
Letter: St. Louis might be more dangerous than Afghanistan
Shooting leaves one dead

Police investigate a shooting at the AutoZone on the 3200 block of Gravois Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. One man was killed and another was transported to the hospital according to Maj. Shawn Dace with the St. Louis Police Department. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “Afghan military officer who trained in Fort Leonard Wood stuck in Kabul with wife and four kids” (Aug. 28): I found it ironic the placement in the newspaper of this story about a man who’s hoping to enlist the aid of Missouri friends to find safe passage out of Afghanistan for himself and his family. Near the article was the Law and Order column, which was full of unsavory tales of shootings, a machete attack and the hunt for perpetrators across the whole St. Louis region.

I have bad news for the Afghan gentleman: Americans may not be into beheadings, but it’s not that much safer here than in Afghanistan.

Sherilyn Krell • Olivette

