Letter: St. Louis musical ensembles emerge from pandemic

To my amazement and delight, my three favorite St. Louis musical ensembles — the St. Louis Symphony, Chamber Project, and the Arianna String Quartet — have all weathered the coronavirus storm and emerged with virtuosity fully intact, quite as though nothing had ever happened.

At its recent live event on YouTube, the Arianna String Quartet was its old self, playing with what I like to call the Gypsy fire, the quality of soulful abandon that only the finest quartets are capable of sustaining.

For its part, Chamber Project St. Louis, that intrepid champion of new music, held a memorable Zoom event back in January that was devoted to new pieces by the brilliant young composer Syrhea Conaway. Conaway’s music, which I adore, is densely woven and rhythmically quite tricky. Suffice it to say, she sailed through it all with their customary aplomb.