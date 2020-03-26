Letter: St. Louis must have plan to flatten coronavirus curve

My nephew here in the city had shortness of breath, a cough, and a fever. He could not get tested. Yes, people in St. Louis are paying attention. When I walk in Tower Grove Park, the others who like me are performing the essential activity of exercising, stay a respectful distance away. Places that remain open try to keep people apart.
Nevertheless, I wonder if, when testing becomes more widely available, our large-scale planning will be adequate. Have we dedicated certain hospitals to treat coronavirus patients only, so they don’t infect others needing hospitalization? Are we planning to separate those who test positive from everyone else by dedicating some vacant public space where actively ill coronavirus patients can be quarantined? Perhaps a large hotel or the Enterprise Center or Convention Center?
These are the measures taken by countries who have flattened the curve.
Richard M. Rubin • St. Louis
