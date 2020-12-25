Letter: St..Louis must improve reputation before it’s too late

Regarding “Second phase of Centene campus expansion, which called for third Clayton office tower, on hold due to crime” (Dec. 15): The good name of St. Louis is being destroyed. People don’t want to move here. Companies aren’t investing here. Mayor Lyda Krewson is not seeking reelection. Those who can afford it are leaving the city, believing that living in the suburbs will insulate them.

The city’s decline affects all of us, and the Missouri Legislature must work to halt it. If not, we will continue to be at the bottom in rankings, continue not to see new people moving in, continue to lose corporations, continue to have little change in property values, continue rampant crime, and continue to lose jobs and students who are afraid of our city’s reputation.

St. Louisans should push politicians to stop studying and take action. Support the St. Louis and St. Louis County police departments and encourage their mutual cooperation. St. Louis has a bad name outside our city. Residents can help change that.

Richard Lincoff • Ladue