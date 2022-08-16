Letter: St. Louis must work harder to keep Schnucks stores

Regarding " Schnucks, neighbors at odds over vagrancy, public urination near south St. Louis store " (Aug. 13): The debate between Alderman Megan Green and Schnucks is a perfect microcosm of everything wrong with St. Louis. Don't city politicians realize how lucky we are to have businesses and citizens willing to stay in the city despite the the crime, diminishing police presence, homelessness, lack of trash pickup, etc.?

It would be easy for Schnucks to leave the city altogether. Then the city's food desert would expand even more. City leaders need to cooperate with Schnucks and other businesses on South Grand Boulevard. That means the city needs to empty the the trash cans and increase police presence. Police need to arrest those who publicly urinate or use hard drugs in the street. Perhaps, most importantly, they need to be grateful that Schnucks is staying in the city when other grocery stores have left.