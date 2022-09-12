Letter: St. Louis needs painted crosswalks, regardless of color

Regarding “St. Louis paints colorful crosswalks on the Hill. But could they be a hazard?” (Sept. 3): I laughed while reading that the Federal Highway Administration worried how colorful projects might “lead to distractions for drivers and pedestrians.” First of all, the St. Louis Streets Department would first need to paint the crosswalks.

In the Central West End where I live, crosswalk lines are almost invisible. If they can be seen, many have confusing sets of lines leaving both pedestrians and drivers to guess which ones are appropriate. The question is, when can we expect existing crosswalks to be repainted?

Most safety issues facing area leaders will take years to resolve, if ever. For my neighborhood, however, they can skip the red and green colors of crosswalks on the Hill and just give us freshly painted crosswalks. This would not eliminate careless drivers racing through crosswalks, but it would make it safer for those of us who choose to obey the law.

Jim Velten • St. Louis