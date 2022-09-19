Letter: St. Louis newspaper market different from small towns

I feel compelled to subscribe to the Post-Dispatch because someone needs to shine the light and keep the rascals honest. But the paper's recent changes mean that Tony Messenger is now the only reason I don’t cancel my subscription.

I thought about canceling when food writer Daniel Neman moved into the Business section. I used to look forward to his interesting, slightly irreverent take on St. Louis’ rich food culture.

I almost canceled when I realized that Everyday now only offers a collection of stories I can read elsewhere. And don’t get me started about canceling our beloved color comics. I always saved them for last—to help me feel better after the murder, mayhem and villainy reported in the rest of the paper.

I know these are tough times for the news business in general, and newspapers in particular. I know that changes — sometimes cuts — are necessary to protect the organization's basic newsgathering mission. But I am dismayed that in many of its pages, the Post-Dispatch now offers our large, diverse, vibrant market the same generic coverage that parent company Lee Enterprises offers subscribers in towns like Beatrice, Nebraska, Elko, Nevada, and Mason City, Iowa.

Mary Cox • Des Peres