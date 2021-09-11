Letter: St. Louis offers refuge for those fleeing climate change

Regarding “In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’” (Sept. 7): St. Louis will not be free from the effects of climate change. Each season has already become more severe: hotter summers, colder winters, shorter and wetter springs and falls. The good news is that St. Louis has always been a four-season town. We are free of the major headaches of a blistering Seattle or a freezing Houston. We have reliable and quality access to drinking water. What’s more, our city was built to hold a lot more people.

Our infrastructure, if cared for and updated, can hold hundreds of thousands more St. Louisans. We can increase our population, bolster growing industries, and provide a comfortable living environment for those most at risk of climate displacement. We’ve seen recently that living in towns on the front lines of climate change is becoming untenable.

With an effective marketing strategy to entice people to move here, St. Louis can boom. This will require work, but there is a way to make this happen. St. Louis badly needs people, and our status as an inclusive receiver city will help attract them.

James Fister • St. Louis