 Skip to main content
Letter: St. Louis offers refuge for those fleeing climate change
0 comments

Letter: St. Louis offers refuge for those fleeing climate change

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Arch rainbow

A rainbow rises into the sky over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. As a line of strong afternoon thunderstorms dissipated and moved east and the setting sun caused part of a rainbow to streak across the evening sky over St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’” (Sept. 7): St. Louis will not be free from the effects of climate change. Each season has already become more severe: hotter summers, colder winters, shorter and wetter springs and falls. The good news is that St. Louis has always been a four-season town. We are free of the major headaches of a blistering Seattle or a freezing Houston. We have reliable and quality access to drinking water. What’s more, our city was built to hold a lot more people.

Our infrastructure, if cared for and updated, can hold hundreds of thousands more St. Louisans. We can increase our population, bolster growing industries, and provide a comfortable living environment for those most at risk of climate displacement. We’ve seen recently that living in towns on the front lines of climate change is becoming untenable.

With an effective marketing strategy to entice people to move here, St. Louis can boom. This will require work, but there is a way to make this happen. St. Louis badly needs people, and our status as an inclusive receiver city will help attract them.

James Fister • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News