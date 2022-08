Regarding "Watch: Former Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter on his return with Yankees" (Aug. 5): As a lifelong Yankees fan, I have to recognize St. Louis for the incredible ovation Matt Carpenter received in his return to play against the Cardinals. Hats off to St. Louis! It brought a tear to my eye, and St. Louis is truly the definition of a baseball town. I hope to experience a game at Busch Stadium someday.