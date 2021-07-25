Letter: St. Louis safety suffers as Gardner politicizes her office

Regarding the editorial “Signs of gross incompetence in the Circuit Attorney’s office” (July 21): It is dereliction of duty for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to spend her office’s time and resources chasing the likes of the McCloskeys and Eric Greitens, while at the same time allowing three murder cases to be dismissed because of prosecutorial mismanagement. The politicization of her office has contributed to the massive turnover of personnel and is negatively affecting the safety of the city of St. Louis.