Letter: St. Louis safety suffers as Gardner politicizes her office
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Press Conference

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner reads a prepared statement during a press conference at the Carnahan Courthouse, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in St. Louis. Gardner announced her office has dropped the felony computer tampering case against Gov. Eric Greitens. Photo by Nikos Frazier, nfrazier@post-dispatch.com

 Nikos Frazier

Regarding the editorial “Signs of gross incompetence in the Circuit Attorney’s office” (July 21): It is dereliction of duty for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to spend her office’s time and resources chasing the likes of the McCloskeys and Eric Greitens, while at the same time allowing three murder cases to be dismissed because of prosecutorial mismanagement. The politicization of her office has contributed to the massive turnover of personnel and is negatively affecting the safety of the city of St. Louis.

Phillip Skelly • Ladue

