Letter: St. Louis should determine its own gun laws

Regarding the editorial, “As Missouri rejects gun sanity, Blacks die at highest rate in America.” (July 5): I am an 80-year-old white man who reads the Post-Dispatch daily. The number of murders by handguns in the city of St. Louis are overwhelming. Children as young as 4 years old are being shot to death. This is heartbreaking and devastating. The majority of shootings are Blacks killing Blacks. Something needs to change.
Individuals who are trying to make change need to refocus their energies. Instead of demands to change the names of streets and tear down statues, they should concentrate their efforts on opening a dialogue with Gov. Mike Parson and state legislators. Parson should be made to see that the city of St. Louis should be allowed to pass gun-control laws. Make it so that possession of a gun without a license is a crime itself within the city.
There would be no Second Amendment issues. Citizens with a license would have no problems. The law would apply only to the citizens of St. Louis. It wouldn’t apply to any other residents of Missouri.
It is time to stop this carnage. Lawmakers will have the blood of innocent children and teenagers on their hands if they continue to block the city of St. Louis from enacting effective gun control laws.
John Davis • St. Charles
