Letter: St. Louis should get on the vaccine-incentive bandwagon
Letter: St. Louis should get on the vaccine-incentive bandwagon

SLEEVESUP St. Louis County initiative targets certain zip codes

Jacqueline Brooks, CEO of The Ultimate Cosmetology and Barber Academy in Dellwood, applauds on Monday, July 19, 2021, as Damon Broadus with St. Louis County introduces SleevesUp St. Louis, the County's latest vaccination initiative. The program is aimed at raising vaccine distribution in St. Louis County's zip codes with low immunization rates through barber shops and beauty salons. Brooks hosted the event at her school. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Missouri to offer $10,000 checks for vaccinations in bid to boost lagging numbers” (July 22): I wonder if the mayor, aldermen, and other decision-makers in St. Louis have considered vaccination incentives as one use of coronavirus relief funds.

Some nonprofits in our region have limited fund disbursements to those employees with proof of coronavirus vaccination and even to employees who have written documentation from their physicians stating that they should not be vaccinated for medical reasons. This leaves the uninterested folks out in the cold, where they should be.

Nick Moehn • Alton

