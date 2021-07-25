Letter: St. Louis should get on the vaccine-incentive bandwagon

Regarding “ Missouri to offer $10,000 checks for vaccinations in bid to boost lagging numbers ” (July 22): I wonder if the mayor, aldermen, and other decision-makers in St. Louis have considered vaccination incentives as one use of coronavirus relief funds.

Some nonprofits in our region have limited fund disbursements to those employees with proof of coronavirus vaccination and even to employees who have written documentation from their physicians stating that they should not be vaccinated for medical reasons. This leaves the uninterested folks out in the cold, where they should be.