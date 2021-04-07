Letter: St. Louis should join Illinois, where votes still count

I will drink Coke and fly Delta and watch every Major League Baseball game in honor of their efforts to condemn the recent voter suppression laws in their home state.
The Georgia Legislature, like the Missouri Legislature, furthers the stolen election lie as a cover for depriving their citizens of democracy. The Missouri Legislature has perfected this by refusing to implement laws enacted by overwhelming majorities relating to lobbying, health care and voting rights.
St. Louis should refuse to be a part of Missouri any longer. St. Louis city and county should consider being annexed by Illinois. Our votes don't count in Missouri. At least my vote would count in Illinois. There may be other things wrong with the state, but how bad will it continue to get here in Missouri?
I’m sure when Gov. Mike Parson inoculates his herd of cattle, he does not run through the field in his muck boots chasing the cattle with a syringe.
