Letter: St. Louis should leave Missouri and form a new state

Regarding the letter "St. Louis should join Illinois, where votes still count" (April 7): I heartily agree that St. Louis no longer belongs in Missouri, but I have a different solution. Instead of joining Illinois, I suggest St. Louis form its own state called North Missouri, abbreviated simply as NoMo. With a population of 2.8 million, the state of North Missouri would be about the same population size as Wyoming and almost over three times the population of North Dakota.

NoMo's senators would be more similar to Claire McCaskill than the riot-cheering Sen. Josh Hawley. NoMo would be free of puppy mills, dangerous concealed carry laws and lawmakers who ignore the will of the people. The new state would also welcome dang masks, vaccines and Medicaid expansion.

Kansas City and Columbia would be welcome to join, which might result in a state as gerrymandered as congressional districts are now. Who could object?

Let’s stop beating our heads against the wall and get on the NoMo bus. Plus, if this plan succeeds, we get the Arch, not the state of Missouri.

T. Cenova • Sunset Hills