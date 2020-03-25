Letter: St. Louis should put health before carryout food

If a single member of our small business community, or one of their innocent patrons, dies from this unsparing virus due to your curbside, carryout initiatives, what will St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page say? What will they tell the surviving loved ones when they ask why these two leaders didn’t completely shut down the city and county sooner?
There will come a time when we will be called back to our city centers to bolster small businesses, a return to normal life. This is not that time. This is a time to preserve lives. We cannot stop this virus, but we can slow it.
The best way to support St. Louis’ small businesses is to send their owners and workers home. Save lives. Leaders should focus on preparing our hospitals for this plague. Then, when we’re on track to stabilize the health of our community, fight for every penny from state and federal funding, from insurance companies, from private investors, from philanthropists and tax-evading billionaires to inject confidence back into our area.
When that day comes, St. Louisans will be there. We’ll buy sandwiches and sodas and host auctions and trivia nights. We’ll sell cookie dough and pizzas and donate all the toilet paper we hoarded. We’ll be there when the time comes, but first we need a chance to get there.
Dan Riley • Bel-Nor
