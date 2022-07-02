Letter: St. Louis should secede from Missouri and join Illinois

Is there a mechanism whereby the city of St. Louis and surrounding suburbs could secede from Missouri and become part of Illinois? Missouri is currently very different from its political history. In the 1950s and 1960s, Missouri was largely a Democratic-leaning state. In the 1990s, we were a purple state, but since about 2000, it has become reliably Republican. All you need now to win in Missouri is an “R” after your name (unless the name is Todd Akin). Remember the good old days when a candidate would say something stupid or lie and then be held accountable at the ballot box?