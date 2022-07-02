Letter: St. Louis should secede from Missouri and join Illinois

Is there a mechanism whereby the city of St. Louis and surrounding suburbs could secede from Missouri and become part of Illinois? Missouri is currently very different from its political history. In the 1950s and 1960s, Missouri was largely a Democratic-leaning state. In the 1990s, we were a purple state, but since about 2000, it has become reliably Republican. All you need now to win in Missouri is an “R” after your name (unless the name is Todd Akin). Remember the good old days when a candidate would say something stupid or lie and then be held accountable at the ballot box?
I believe the St. Louis area isn’t represented by our elected officials, and our presidential votes simply do not count. That’s the reason we should be absorbed by Illinois, where our values and interests are closer. This realignment might even be popular statewide.
St. Louis isn’t about gun-toting Republican candidates or making abortions illegal, and it’s certainly not about having Josh Hawley and Eric Greitens as our senators.
Lloyd Hill • Oakland