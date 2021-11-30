Letter: St. Louis should spend NFL settlement on more police

-
Regarding "St. Louis, NFL agree to $790 million settlement in Rams lawsuit, Goodell approves" (Nov. 25): Let the squandering begin. I cannot wait to see how the city of St. Louis spends this money. My outsider's bet is that very little will be spent on what is needed most in the city: more police and more police patrols.
Gary Agne • Kirkwood
