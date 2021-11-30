 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: St. Louis should spend NFL settlement on more police
0 comments

Letter: St. Louis should spend NFL settlement on more police

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis Police graduates 22 new officers

Newly sworn-in St. Louis police officers Whitney Keffer (left) and Molly Hanson salute the posting of the colors during the graduation of 22 men and women from the police academy at Harris-Stowe State University on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "St. Louis, NFL agree to $790 million settlement in Rams lawsuit, Goodell approves" (Nov. 25): Let the squandering begin. I cannot wait to see how the city of St. Louis spends this money. My outsider's bet is that very little will be spent on what is needed most in the city: more police and more police patrols.

Gary Agne • Kirkwood 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News