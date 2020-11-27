 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: St. Louis shouldn’t be proud of GSA chief Emily Murphy
0 comments

Letter: St. Louis shouldn’t be proud of GSA chief Emily Murphy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding “St. Louis’ Emily Murphy under increasing pressure to let presidential transition proceed” (Nov. 17): As a St. Louis resident, I am proud of the achievements of many of my fellow citizens. Scott Joplin, Maya Angelou, Jack Dorsey, Sen. John Danforth, to name just a few.

However there are some fellow citizens who have failed to earn or deserve my respect. In this regard, General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy comes to mind. Actually, I find her to be an embarrassment to my city.

Her loyalty to the Trump administration resulted in untold inefficiencies and utter chaos in the ongoing transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. Unforgivably, her actions, or the lack thereof until her reversal Monday, are particularly alarming in regard to the sharing of pandemic information, considering the current spike and the potential vaccine distribution plan. The people have spoken. The incumbent administration should have started sharing vital information with the new administration as soon as it was clear Biden had won.

The General Services Administration website lists its vision as “effective and efficient government for the American people.” Did Murphy serve the people of St. Louis effectively and efficiently?

Murphy does not make me proud.

Michael Grojean • Manchester

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports