Letter: St. Louis shouldn’t be proud of GSA chief Emily Murphy

Regarding “St. Louis’ Emily Murphy under increasing pressure to let presidential transition proceed” (Nov. 17): As a St. Louis resident, I am proud of the achievements of many of my fellow citizens. Scott Joplin, Maya Angelou, Jack Dorsey, Sen. John Danforth, to name just a few.

However there are some fellow citizens who have failed to earn or deserve my respect. In this regard, General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy comes to mind. Actually, I find her to be an embarrassment to my city.

Her loyalty to the Trump administration resulted in untold inefficiencies and utter chaos in the ongoing transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. Unforgivably, her actions, or the lack thereof until her reversal Monday, are particularly alarming in regard to the sharing of pandemic information, considering the current spike and the potential vaccine distribution plan. The people have spoken. The incumbent administration should have started sharing vital information with the new administration as soon as it was clear Biden had won.