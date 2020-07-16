Letter: ‘St. Louis Stars’ should be the new soccer team’s name
Letter: ‘St. Louis Stars’ should be the new soccer team’s name

For the Love of the Game

The 1928 St. Louis Stars, who played at Stars Park, located at the Compton and Laclede Avenue. One of the few ballparks that were built for a negro team. Counted the Stars talented rosters of players, Cool Papa Bell. Bell, which would be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974, played for the St.Louis Stars from 1922 to 1931 before moving in 1932 to play a three year stint with the KC Monarchs.

 Suzanne Corbett

At a time of division and discord in our community, I would like to suggest weaving two strands of our St. Louis sports history together. The St. Louis Stars have been the name of a Negro leagues baseball team and a North American Soccer League soccer team.

If the new Major League Soccer team is named the St. Louis Stars and the stadium honored in stories and memorabilia with great figures from both eras, it could be the beginning of bringing our community together for a brighter future. Perhaps the Missouri History Museum could contribute to the richness of this history.

Let’s focus on building bridges in our community rather than tearing down statues.

Michael J. Costello • University City

