Letter: ‘St. Louis Stars’ should be the new soccer team’s name

At a time of division and discord in our community, I would like to suggest weaving two strands of our St. Louis sports history together. The St. Louis Stars have been the name of a Negro leagues baseball team and a North American Soccer League soccer team.
If the new Major League Soccer team is named the St. Louis Stars and the stadium honored in stories and memorabilia with great figures from both eras, it could be the beginning of bringing our community together for a brighter future. Perhaps the Missouri History Museum could contribute to the richness of this history.
Let’s focus on building bridges in our community rather than tearing down statues.
Michael J. Costello • University City
