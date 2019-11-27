Regarding “Tours show the St. Louis you didn’t know you didn’t know” (Nov. 17): I was pleased to read that the Amanda Ball Clark’s tours take clients from the “north side to south side” while showcasing St. Louis.
While talking about some of our historical figures, buildings and even caves, I hope the tours inform the bus groups about how, during the middle of the 20th century, many of our north side neighborhoods were once vibrant, thriving communities and destination locations for black families. Highway construction, redlining and deliberate urban renewal policies abandoned them, resulting in much of the blight we see today. This history should inform our efforts to work with the current residents for policies to revitalize our city.
Mary Clemons • Kirkwood