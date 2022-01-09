Letter: St. Louis’ welcoming spirit continues with Afghan families

Regarding “From Afghanistan to Affton: Hugs and handshakes welcome girls to school” (Dec. 27): The St. Louis tradition of hospitality to refugees lives on with welcoming these Afghans, allowing them to start a new life in Affton.

I fondly remember, how my wife, our 6-year-old daughter and I went through similar transitions as refugees from Bulgaria, arriving in St. Louis in April 1991 via Germany. We were picked up by Catholic Charities volunteers at Lambert International Airport and taken to our new home in the middle of the night: an apartment on the south side, on Michigan Avenue. The next day, our first market visit was to the local 7-Eleven. Our apartment building hosted fellow refugees from the ex-Communist states of Romania and Hungary.