Letter: St. Louis works together during coronavirus crisis

Please join me in applauding the St. Louis region’s quick, collaborative call to action to slow the coronavirus spread.

St. Louis County and city leaders are working together to educate the public and adopt social distancing policies.

Our four major health care systems have been working together for weeks and have launched a pandemic response task force. Our business community and schools have quickly responded with remote work and education.

Our community volunteers are organizing donations and collecting homemade masks to protect our health care professionals.

The list goes on and on. These were not easy decisions and there may be more difficult ones ahead.

I am so proud and so thankful to be in St. Louis. We are a world-class community working together.

Nancy Georgen • Clayton

