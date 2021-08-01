Letter: St. Louisans confused about conflicting mask protocols

Regarding “Page says St. Louis County mask mandate stands; attorney general seeks restraining order” (July 29): It makes no sense that people are allowed to go maskless to Six Flags or Busch Stadium outdoors, but if they want to shop, eat inside, go bowling or see a movie, they must mask up. How does that even make sense?

The coronavirus can be spread through the air, and people are just as likely, if not more likely, to contract it in settings such as a concert, ball game or at a waterpark where social distancing isn’t being imposed. Yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state those who are fully vaccinated are reasonably protected against the virus.

In my opinion, it seems like St. Louis city and county leaders are crying wolf. There is a time in this pandemic when I believe the government needs to step back and let the people govern themselves. People have a choice of vaccination, and if they choose not to, they should understand the risks of potentially getting sick and dying.

Blake Lilge • DeSoto