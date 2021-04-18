Letter: St. Louisans need a well-funded mass transit system

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “As recovery from pandemic begins, cash infusion could finally fund transit expansion in St. Louis” (March 21): I’ve been taking public transit for roughly 60 years. I use both MetroLink and MetroBus to get to work, medical appointments, shopping, the gym, worship, to visit friends and when traveling to areas I’m less familiar with. When taking the bus, after the pandemic stay-at-home order was lifted, I found it was less crowded and everyone wore masks. I also use hand sanitizer and touchless forms of payment. I’ve always felt safe when using MetroLink as well and appreciate the efforts by Metro Transit and Citizens for Modern Transit to tackle the safety issues.