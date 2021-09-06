Letter: Stands by Onder, Brazil are on the wrong side of history

Regarding the Aug. 31 photo of St. Charles County Council member Joe Brazil and state Sen. Bob Onder speaking to protesters who are against mask and vaccine mandates: It is amazing to witness two elected officials defiantly standing on the steps of the St. Charles County Executive’s office building, declaring schoolchildren and teachers should not be required to wear masks. Brazil had the gall to label school leaders as communists. This for only trying to protect the health of students and teachers. I am outraged at such a cavalier attitude when people are dying all around us from the coronavirus. Their disrespect of children’s and teachers’ lives is a bridge too far.

This photo of Brazil and Onder is shocking and will be their legacy. They are on the wrong side of history and will be remembered for their stand against our well-being.