Letter: ‘Star Spangled Banner’ still our only national anthem

Regarding “Racial injustice themes filled empty NFL stadiums. See Sunday’s most striking gestures.” (Sept. 14): The last time I checked, African-Americans are a people and not a nation. I’m referring to “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which has been called the Black national anthem. America’s National Anthem is for everybody. I thought we were supposed to be inclusive and not exclusive. What’s next? An Asian or Hispanic national anthem?
Pattie Lawson • Des Peres
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.