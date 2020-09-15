 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: ‘Star Spangled Banner’ still our only national anthem
0 comments

Letter: ‘Star Spangled Banner’ still our only national anthem

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
The Latest: Rams take early 7-0 lead in 1st game in new home

New England Patriots stand during the singing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

 Steven Senne

Regarding “Racial injustice themes filled empty NFL stadiums. See Sunday’s most striking gestures.” (Sept. 14): The last time I checked, African-Americans are a people and not a nation. I’m referring to “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which has been called the Black national anthem. America’s National Anthem is for everybody. I thought we were supposed to be inclusive and not exclusive. What’s next? An Asian or Hispanic national anthem?

Pattie Lawson • Des Peres

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports