Letter: State and local tax proposal is a boon to the wealthy
Letter: State and local tax proposal is a boon to the wealthy

Regarding "Nicklaus: SALT debate will show whether Democrats really want progressive tax code" (Sept. 26): Build Back Better gives the rich a pass on paying their fair share. The federal deduction for state and local taxes (SALT) limit goes from $10,000 to $80,000.

Bill Simon • Chesterfield

