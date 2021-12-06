Letter: State and local tax proposal is a boon to the wealthy

Regarding "Nicklaus: SALT debate will show whether Democrats really want progressive tax code" (Sept. 26): Build Back Better gives the rich a pass on paying their fair share. The federal deduction for state and local taxes (SALT) limit goes from $10,000 to $80,000.
Bill Simon • Chesterfield
