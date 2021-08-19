Letter: State Fair virus deaths might exceed those of earthquake

Regarding “Missouri State Fair returns in full swing, despite surging virus numbers” (Aug. 14): I was disappointed that the Haiti earthquake humanitarian crisis was on page six while the Missouri State Fair was on the front page. But then it occurred to me that the early Haiti death toll numbers just might be exceeded by the coronavirus death toll from all the maskless, unvaccinated attendees at the fair. So maybe the fair did deserve to be on the front page.
My only hope is that the maskless, unvaccinated voters at the fair will eventually wake up and remove our clueless Gov. Mike Parson from office, along with some other state officials.
M. Doering • Des Peres