Letter: State GOP legislators live in an alternate universe

Regarding "Missouri House approves budget without Medicaid expansion" (April 1): I am convinced that our legislators in Jefferson City are living in an alternate universe. In my universe, the pandemic has resulted in huge job losses and decreased hours for workers, mostly those with low-paying jobs. The food pantry where I help out has seen four times as many needy people since the pandemic began.

Lawmakers are moving legislation that would place additional requirements on those who receive food-stamp benefits while, at the same time, the House has refused to expand Medicaid despite the voters’ mandate. Many folks who have lost jobs also lost their health insurance. The Missouri budget is flush. Credible analyses show Missouri would save money if Medicaid is expanded.

But in the universe of Jefferson City, families are trying to game the system by getting food stamps and the health insurance that enables them to work and care for their children.