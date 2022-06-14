Letter: State ignores core mission by not mitigating coal ash

Regarding “Missouri considers new coal ash rule. Opponents say it would allow ‘water pollution with impunity’” (May 24): As a staffer at the Missouri Sierra Club, I believe the Missouri Department of Natural Resources serves polluters at the expense of the public.

In my opinion, the department is failing at its stated mission. Its public servants are betraying the trust and lives of Missourians. They are allowing utilities and industry to avoid accountability with their proposed general permit on regulating coal ash. This proposed permit would provide Missouri’s biggest polluters with a free pass to continue polluting our waters in perpetuity without consequence.

I was a public servant for the City of St. Louis for five years. I understand well that our time spent in government, working for the public, is largely unseen and unappreciated. Public service is a thankless job. However, no matter how thankless our jobs may be or become, accountability and transparency must always be at the forefront. Especially for employees of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the vast array of regulations and laws they are tasked to enforce in order to protect the land and citizens.

They must look at themselves and not hide from the uncomfortable truth that as public servants, and as an agency, I believe they have failed to honor their core purpose.

Rajiv Ravulapati • Maplewood