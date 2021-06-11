Letter: State legislatures’ voting laws pose threat to democracy

Regarding “Explainer: The differences between Democrats’ 2 voting bills” (June 9): It appears the For the People Act voting-rights legislation before the United States Senate will not pass. With the laws that various states are passing, it is also increasingly apparent that the real risk to democracy is those laws pertaining to voter nullification. In my opinion, that is the primary issue at hand.

Our national representatives, both in the House and Senate, should revise the For the People Act to specifically address the subject of voter nullification. Too many states are passing, or considering, laws that limit the powers of secretaries of state to certify elections and instead provide the ability to allow state legislatures to override the will of the voters by challenging the result of the vote. That type of power will certainly become problematic.

As noted in the last election, on a nationwide basis, there was no significant voter fraud in any state. Allowing state legislatures to interfere in those results can only lead to the weakening of the American democracy experiment.

David Fink • Chesterfield