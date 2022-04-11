Letter: State needs to help rural counties lacking fluoridation

House Bill 3010 contains a measure to fund the Office of Dental Health Fluoridation Pilot Program.

This funding would initiate a pilot project with new fluoridation technology making community water fluoridation more accessible for distressed areas. Currently, 36 Missouri counties are without fluoridated water systems. All are rural and 16 are in high-need areas experiencing a dentist shortage.

Statewide, more than 1,100 water utilities, serving nearly 1.5 million people, don’t put fluoride in the water. Yet, research shows fluoridation is the single most effective public health measure to prevent tooth decay.

The state’s funding for community water fluoridation is imperative for the dental health of Missourians.

Rob Goren • Sunset Hills

President and CEO of Delta Dental of Missouri