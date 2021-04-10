Letter: State of Missouri should cut down its pear trees first

Regarding "Conservation officials urge Missourians to stop planting Callery, or Bradford, pear trees" (April 7): The Missouri Department of Conservation is again recommending removal of Callery pear trees. But Missouri state-owned properties are loaded with these trees. Just look at landscaping surrounding state buildings. Look along highways and interchanges. Owners should cut down their own personal single Bradford pear tree when Missouri begins to eliminate its own.
When Missouri gets it act together, pear-tree owners will do their part. But for now, the least that owners can do is prevent retailers from selling these trees.
John Sutton • Cedar Hill