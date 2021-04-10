 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: State of Missouri should cut down its pear trees first
0 comments

Letter: State of Missouri should cut down its pear trees first

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pear trees in parking lot of medical office building at 522 N. New Ballas Rd. in Creve Coeur

Pear trees line the walkway and entrance of the medical office building at 522 N. New Ballas Rd. in Creve Coeur, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding "Conservation officials urge Missourians to stop planting Callery, or Bradford, pear trees" (April 7): The Missouri Department of Conservation is again recommending removal of Callery pear trees. But Missouri state-owned properties are loaded with these trees. Just look at landscaping surrounding state buildings. Look along highways and interchanges. Owners should cut down their own personal single Bradford pear tree when Missouri begins to eliminate its own. 

When Missouri gets it act together, pear-tree owners will do their part. But for now, the least that owners can do is prevent retailers from selling these trees.

John Sutton • Cedar Hill   

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports