Letter: State’s elected officials put their constituents last
Letter: State's elected officials put their constituents last

Last day of the Missouri Legislature’s 2021 regular session

Missouri House lawmakers applaud Speaker Rob Vescovo on the House floor on Friday, May 14, 2021, on the final day of the current legislative session at the capitol building in Jefferson City. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

 

Regarding the editorial “The Missouri Legislature adjourns. Good riddance.” (May 15): Missouri’s leadership continues to be an embarrassment, and we continue a race with the state of Mississippi to the bottom of just about every significant policy and category.

Missourians voted to move forward with Medicaid expansion. But GOP lawmakers dismissed their votes. They essentially told Missourians their votes don’t count. Now the only way for this voted-in Medicaid expansion to become part of the state budget is through a court order to be requested via a lawsuit.

How do these politicians sleep at night? Regardless of which side of the aisle you support, it is scary to see that the “will of the people” is simply dismissed with no consequences. Whether you want to recognize it or not, our democracy, at both the federal and state level, is being pulled out from under us. For many of our elected officials, their mantra is to focus first on themselves, then their political party and then, lastly, their constituents.

Bill Bommarito • Kirkwood

