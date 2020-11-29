Letter: State’s resort to virus field hospitals is appalling

Regarding “Governor considering military to help Missouri hospitals. Garza says field units an option” (Nov. 21): So now we are considering calling in the National Guard to assist with this pandemic related disaster. And here we are, right on schedule with a holiday season in which the coronavirus runs rampant. Instead of listening to the infectious disease and epidemiology experts who have been telling us for months that this would happen, our politicians decided instead to whip the gullible into believing that this was a time to prove how loyal they were to their tribe. This entire situation could have been mitigated by the simple and inexpensive steps of social distancing and mask wearing.