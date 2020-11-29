 Skip to main content
Letter: State’s resort to virus field hospitals is appalling
Letter: State's resort to virus field hospitals is appalling

Press Conference with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Media Briefing

Dr. Alex Garza, Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, pauses after repeating the need for a statewide mask mandate and "safer at home" order like the one in place in St. Louis County, to fight the surging cases of COVID-19 cases during a press conference the Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Saint Louis University. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Governor considering military to help Missouri hospitals. Garza says field units an option” (Nov. 21): So now we are considering calling in the National Guard to assist with this pandemic related disaster. And here we are, right on schedule with a holiday season in which the coronavirus runs rampant. Instead of listening to the infectious disease and epidemiology experts who have been telling us for months that this would happen, our politicians decided instead to whip the gullible into believing that this was a time to prove how loyal they were to their tribe. This entire situation could have been mitigated by the simple and inexpensive steps of social distancing and mask wearing.

So this holiday season, instead of gathering with family and friends, we will be spending the taxpayers money on field hospitals and calling up the guard. It’s disgusting.

Jane Orling, M.D. • St. Louis

