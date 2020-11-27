Letter: State will pay huge price for Gov. Parson’s stubbornness

Regarding “Editorial: Missouri needs a dang mask order. Now.” (Nov. 22): I would like to drive 100 miles per hour on Interstate 64 and forgo insurance since I am an excellent driver. Missouri infringes on my personal liberty and doesn’t allow me to do that. The state opts instead to protect others. A statewide mask mandate costs practically nothing and would protect hospitals, health care workers, schools and would get everyone back to work faster.

Gov. Mike Parson should establish a mask mandate for the well-being of everyone in Missouri. We are going in the wrong direction, but a simple low-cost solution is his responsibility.

The Missouri Senate obviously did not demonstrate individual responsibility at a recent retreat, which has now caused a Senate session to be canceled (“Missouri lawmakers were to meet on COVID. But outbreak after retreat forces postponement” Nov. 17).

If Parson fails to act, the whole state will pay a huge price.

Karen Gold • Chesterfield