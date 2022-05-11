Letter: State's record is awful on health care, guns, homeless

Regarding "Budget for Missouri’s troubled social service agency called ‘pivotal victory’" (May 10): In my opinion, Missouri is a really awful place to live or work. The GOP-dominated Legislature has done all it can to forego providing Medicaid expansion. That is not merely unconscionable, it is mean-spirited. Moreover, it is economically unsound, for when a poor, uninsured Missourian gets ill, she will seek free treatment at a local hospital, which is ultimately paid for by the rest of us.

Meanwhile, St. Louis has recently broken up homeless encampments, but the city doesn't provide enough affordable housing that the camp residents can go to. They should use the Rams settlement money for that cause.

Also, Missouri seems to want every man, woman and child to carry a firearm everywhere, anywhere. Missouri's new nicknames should be the Locked and Loaded State or the Show-Me Your Gun State.

And finally, Missouri is about last in teachers' salaries. At this rate, public school teachers will be working for minimum wage. Then, perhaps, their parent working at McDonald's can take pity on their teacher's son or daughter and provide them with a leftover cheeseburger, just so they will have had at least one meal that day.

Bill Tope • Wood River