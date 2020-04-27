Letter: Statistics don’t lie, coronavirus is deadlier than flu

Regarding the letter “Statistics matter: The flu kills more than this pandemic” (April 24): The letter writer said the flu kills more than the pandemic. She needs to read and understand statistics.
The “regular” flu virus results in death for an average of one for each 1,000 people infected. COVID-19, at a minimum, results in death for 2% of those infected, or 20 people for each 1,000 infected. We have and use vaccines for the regular flu. There is not yet a vaccine, anywhere on the planet, for this disease. These are the actual numbers, not opinions.
Charles Wormek • St. Louis County
