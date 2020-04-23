Letter: Statistics matter: The flu kills more than this pandemic
Letter: Statistics matter: The flu kills more than this pandemic

Flu Vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013 file photo, Carlos Maisonet, 73, reacts as Dr. Eva Berrios-Colon, a professor at Touro College of Pharmacy, injects him with flu vaccine during a visit to the faculty practice center at Brooklyn Hospital in New York. Health officials said Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013 this season's flu shot was only 9 percent effective in protecting seniors against the most common and dangerous flu bug. Flu vaccine tends to protect younger people better than older ones and is never 100 percent effective. But experts say the preliminary results are disappointing and highlight the need for a better vaccine. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

 Bebeto Matthews

Regarding the letter “Trump’s mistakes are costing thousands of American lives” (April 20): The statements in this letter are so unsupported it’s hard to fathom how it was chosen to be published. There is not one statistic, just misguided opinion.

Does the Post-Dispatch consider this helpful? The letter writer calls President Donald Trump “clueless" and says he "tragically delayed the attack on the deadly coronavirus, which caused tens of thousands of American lives.” In the U.S., there are hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases. Tens of thousands more people have recovered than have died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, as of March, between 29,000 and 59,000 had died from influenza illnesses. Statistics matter.

Carole Kearns • St. Louis County

