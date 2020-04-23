Letter: Statistics matter: The flu kills more than this pandemic

Regarding the letter “Trump’s mistakes are costing thousands of American lives” (April 20): The statements in this letter are so unsupported it’s hard to fathom how it was chosen to be published. There is not one statistic, just misguided opinion.
Does the Post-Dispatch consider this helpful? The letter writer calls President Donald Trump “clueless" and says he "tragically delayed the attack on the deadly coronavirus, which caused tens of thousands of American lives.” In the U.S., there are hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases. Tens of thousands more people have recovered than have died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, as of March, between 29,000 and 59,000 had died from influenza illnesses. Statistics matter.
Carole Kearns • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.