Letter: Statues unnecessary to remember horrors of slavery

Ken Schatz argues in his letter, "Don’t remove Confederate symbols; learn from them" (June 14), that Confederate statues should not be removed because they are “a piece of history." Removing Confederate statues does not get rid of history, as Schatz asserts. The history of our country can be found in numerous books by noted historians.
The Confederate statues were erected to venerate the leaders of the Confederacy and its generals — all of whom fought to save slavery and white supremacy. All of the Confederate leaders and generals (and arguably, the Southern foot soldiers in the Confederate army) committed treason against the United States. The Confederate statues, which were erected long after the Civil War, celebrate the “lost cause” of the South. They served to remind African Americans that white supremacists were in charge, and that African Americans should remain “in their place.”
Maintaining Confederate statues in public parks is a continuing affront to all African Americans, as well as an affront to the many non-African Americans who oppose racism and white supremacy.
Just as Germany today does not venerate Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbels and other Nazi leaders with statues, and the United States does not have statues of Benedict Arnold, so, too, we should not venerate the slave-owning leaders of the Confederacy. The Confederate statues do not belong in public parks. Rather, they belong in the dustbin of history.
Alene Zarembka • Olivette
