Letter: Stay vigilant against this virus and thank workers

I am a senior citizen who has become fiercely independent in my attempt to survive this overwhelming national health care crisis. Many of us do not have family to depend on, and are now learning who our real friends are. Regardless of that, I am a retired nurse. This is uncharted territory, and I depend tremendously on accurate, believable information to guide me through this safely.
My advice to everyone: Be vigilant, maintain social distancing, wash your hands, sanitize touched surfaces, stay in contact with friends and neighbors, and thank every grocery store employee, health care worker, first responder, postal worker and delivery person you see. They are our heroes.
My friends who are working on the front line and caring for an overwhelming influx of seriously ill patients are exhausted while functioning with inadequate supplies.
Be smart. Listen to and believe the medical experts so we can safely return to some normalcy. We are definitely all in this together.
Karen Fishman • Chesterfield
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.