Letter: Stay vigilant against this virus and thank workers
0 comments

Letter: Stay vigilant against this virus and thank workers

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Missouri coronavirus cases spike; unclear if it's a hot spot

A person walks across a street as a marquee displays a message that a movie theater is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

I am a senior citizen who has become fiercely independent in my attempt to survive this overwhelming national health care crisis. Many of us do not have family to depend on, and are now learning who our real friends are. Regardless of that, I am a retired nurse. This is uncharted territory, and I depend tremendously on accurate, believable information to guide me through this safely.

My advice to everyone: Be vigilant, maintain social distancing, wash your hands, sanitize touched surfaces, stay in contact with friends and neighbors, and thank every grocery store employee, health care worker, first responder, postal worker and delivery person you see. They are our heroes.

My friends who are working on the front line and caring for an overwhelming influx of seriously ill patients are exhausted while functioning with inadequate supplies.

Be smart. Listen to and believe the medical experts so we can safely return to some normalcy. We are definitely all in this together.

Karen Fishman • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports